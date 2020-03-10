Brown Iron Brewhouse opening March 13 at Woodward Corners

Brown Iron Brewhouse is opening a new location in Royal Oak this week, at the Woodward Corners by Beaumont.

Chef Sean Force joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and their food. You can hear from him in the video player and get his gnocchi recipe below.

WILD MUSHROOM GNOCCHI

EVOO 1oz

Potato Gnocchi 6oz

Sauteed Mushrooms 4oz

Onion, Juiane, sauteed 2oz

Vegetable Stock 1.5oz

Follow Your Heart Parmesan 1T

Pea shoots 5ea

Truffle Oil 1.5T

Procedure

Heat oil over high heat. Add onions to pan and cook about 30 seconds. Once you see a little color around edges of onion add gnocchi to the pan. Saute until the gnocchi start to get a little color as well. Add mushrooms and saute until heated through. Deglaze with Veg stock and reduce until almost all liquid is out of pan. Top with follow your heart parm, truffle oil and pea shoots.