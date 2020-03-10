Brown Iron Brewhouse opening March 13 at Woodward Corners
(FOX 2) - Brown Iron Brewhouse is opening a new location in Royal Oak this week, at the Woodward Corners by Beaumont.
Chef Sean Force joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and their food. You can hear from him in the video player and get his gnocchi recipe below.
WILD MUSHROOM GNOCCHI
EVOO 1oz
Potato Gnocchi 6oz
Sauteed Mushrooms 4oz
Onion, Juiane, sauteed 2oz
Vegetable Stock 1.5oz
Follow Your Heart Parmesan 1T
Pea shoots 5ea
Truffle Oil 1.5T
Procedure
Heat oil over high heat. Add onions to pan and cook about 30 seconds. Once you see a little color around edges of onion add gnocchi to the pan. Saute until the gnocchi start to get a little color as well. Add mushrooms and saute until heated through. Deglaze with Veg stock and reduce until almost all liquid is out of pan. Top with follow your heart parm, truffle oil and pea shoots.