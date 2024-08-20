Brownstown man who reported suspicious car accused of shooting at its occupants

In a bizarre twist of events, a man first contacted 911 to report a suspicious vehicle in front of his home – only to have the occupants of that very vehicle place a subsequent 911 call minutes later, saying they were under fire.

The man who placed the initial 911 call allegedly began shooting in the vicinity of four males and two females on West Jefferson Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The victims were night fishing near a rural road in Brownstown Township when their car broke down in front of the suspect's home around 4 a.m. They began walking to seek help.

The suspect, a 44-year-old Brownstown man, began shouting at the victims while waving around a short barrel rifle as they attempted to have their vehicle towed, according to Brownstown police. The man subsequently fired shots at them, prompting the victims to seek protection behind their own car and another vehicle that had come to assist with the towing.

Ken Hurst, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years now, said he witnessed the incident and has never seen anything like it.

"It’s crazy out there," he told FOX 2.

Brownstown's chief of police, Jeff Watson, said the man was told to stay in his home when he called to report a suspicious vehicle. He did not.

"It’s senseless to me," Watson said. "This gentleman was in his house. He had already contacted 911. We had help on the way."

A single officer on duty in the area responded to the scene and directed the group of victims away from the gunfire.

The incident then turned into a standoff with police.

The suspect had his son inside his home with him when he refused to cooperate with officers, according to police. The stand-off lasted about an hour and a half.

"Eventually, enough convincing caused him to think better and come out," Watson said.

The suspect was arrested. No one was injured in the shooting or the police stand-off.

"I would never have done nothing like that," Hurst said. "I would have asked if they needed some assistance."

The suspect is yet to be formally charged, but authorities indicate that charges are forthcoming.