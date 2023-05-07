7 dead, at least 6 injured after driver plows into crowd near migrant shelter

Seven people were killed and at least six injured when a man crashed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas , on Sunday.

Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said seven victims died at the scene and six others have been transported to area hospitals. The driver has been arrested and charged, but investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have yet to release any identifying information about the driver, but he is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital and is under 24-hour supervision. The suspect is also being tested for drugs and alcohol.

The incident took place outside Brownsville's Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community. It is unclear whether the shelter had any relevance to the attack.

The victims were waiting at a city bus stop on the street next to the center at roughly 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the attack occurred.

So far, the driver has only been charged with reckless driving, but the investigation is ongoing. Sandoval told local media that more charges are likely to be filed, adding that the attack appeared to be intentional.

Witnesses near the intersection reported seeing several bodies covered in the street, as well as a group of women praying nearby, according to Valley Central.

The incident came less than a day after a gunman opened fire on shoppers at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing eight people and wounding seven others. Police shot and killed the gunman but have yet to identify him.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.