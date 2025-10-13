Buck rescued in Auburn Hills after getting hit by car and wedged between I-75 barriers

article

The Brief Lanes were closed on I-75 on Monday afternoon after a buck was hit and lodged between the concrete barriers. The team worked for nearly an hour before the buck was saved. Officials say it was a 4-point buck that was a bit bruised but unharmed in the ordeal.



A buck on I-75 got wedged between the concrete barriers separating the north and southbound lanes and was in need of being rescued.

What they're saying:

Officials say on Monday at 2 p.m., a driver on the road called Auburn Hills police reporting that a buck had been hit by another vehicle on I-75 near Lapeer Road and somehow got lodged between the barriers.

The gap between the barriers was about a foot wide.

After police called for assistance from a search and rescue team, a truck was used to slowly lift the buck with straps, untangling its hoofs in the process. Only two lanes were open on both sides of the highway to allow for safer operations.

The team worked for nearly an hour before the buck was saved.

Dig deeper:

Once freed, it was taken to the Bald Mountain Recreation Area by Oakland County Animal Control and released.

Police say it was a 4-point buck that was a bit bruised but unharmed in the ordeal.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: