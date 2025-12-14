Rams 17-point third quarter dooms the Lions

The Lions went into halftime with a lead, but couldn't hold on as the Rams came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter.

Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles to a 17-point outburst in the third quarter, and then held on for the win as the Lions tried to catch up in the fourth.

The Rams won 41-34.

Jared Goff threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught two of the scores, among his 13 catches for 165 yards. Jameson Williams added the other score along with 7 catches for 126 yards.