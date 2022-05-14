'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo supermarket; alleged shooter in custody

article

Several people have reportedly been injured after being struck by gunfire during a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday afternoon.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that he had been "advised of an active multiple shooting event" at a Tops Market grocery store located on Jefferson street.

The Buffalo Police Department tweeted that the shooter was in custody, and was advising motorists and residents to avoid the area.

So far, no other information has been released from authorities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.