Bullet fired at Loyola Catholic high school chapel in Detroit

The Brief A shot was fired striking the outside of the chapel at Detroit Loyola High School. The gunshot was fired just before 8 a.m. when about 40 students were inside. There were no injuries at the time, while police are currently still investigating.



A bullet was fired into the chapel at Detroit Loyola High School with students inside, Monday morning.

The gunshot outside the Catholic high school's chapel happened just before 8 a.m. and luckily there were no injuries.

"It kind of caught me off guard like what?" said Tina, whose son attends the high school. "It’s unusual for the school because all the boys are very good kids."

About 40 students were inside the chapel for morning prayers at the time. They were moved into the gym for safety and classes were canceled Monday.

Detroit police responded and canvassed the surrounding neighborhood looking for evidence as parents arrived to take their child home.

"I don’t know if they were targeting someone on that block and it accidentally hit the school," Tina said.

Residents who live nearby were also concerned.

"(It's) about time they send the police out because we get this quite often and thus used to be a beautiful neighborhood," said Yvette Smith.

FOX 2 reached out to school officials for an on-camera interview and were sent a statement which reads in part:

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep you informed with any updates as they become available.

"Please join us in prayer for the continued safety of our entire school community."

A blessing ceremony took place just last week to celebrate the chapel, which is new. Officials say the chapel is the first Catholic worship space constructed in Detroit since the mid-1960s.

FOX 2: "You sent your son there to get away from violence?"

"Yeah and this a very good school," Tina said. "Pray that things get better."



