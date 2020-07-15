Burned remains of female victim found in northern Oakland County

White Lake Township police came across a gruesome scene Monday morning after receiving a 911 call from a citizen.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a DNR parking area at Maceday Lake and Cross Road where they found the burnt remains of a deceased female.

Making the discovery around 8:30 a.m., the White Lake Township Police Detective Bureau and members from the Oakland County Sheriff's department and medical examiners office were dispatched to the scene.

Evidence technicians from the sheriff's department identified the female to be approximately 20 to 30 years of age, 5 foot 3, and between 120 and 135 pounds.

The location where the body was found is shaded by a forest that's part of the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Park.

The actual cause of death is unknown.

Police want anyone with information to contact Lt. Christopher Hild at (248) 698-4404.