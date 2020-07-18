Business explodes in Fraser, investigation is still ongoing

Fraser Public Safety is investigating a building explosion that happened at the PT Technology Headquarters on 14 Mile and Groesbeck Highway.

It all unfolded around 7:15 Saturday morning. After looking at surveillance footage, police say there was no criminal activity present. However, it is believed that the explosion started from a highlow forklift and a propane tank.

No one was inside of the building during the incident, so no injuries are being reported.

The explosion is still under investigation.

