Business explodes in Fraser, investigation is still ongoing
FRASER, Mich. - Fraser Public Safety is investigating a building explosion that happened at the PT Technology Headquarters on 14 Mile and Groesbeck Highway.
It all unfolded around 7:15 Saturday morning. After looking at surveillance footage, police say there was no criminal activity present. However, it is believed that the explosion started from a highlow forklift and a propane tank.
No one was inside of the building during the incident, so no injuries are being reported.
The explosion is still under investigation.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates.