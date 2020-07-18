Expand / Collapse search

Business explodes in Fraser, investigation is still ongoing

Published 
Macomb County
FOX 2 Detroit

FRASER, Mich. - Fraser Public Safety is investigating a building explosion that happened at the PT Technology Headquarters on 14 Mile and Groesbeck Highway.  

Business explodes in Fraser, instigation is still ongoing

Business explodes in Fraser, instigation is still ongoing

It all unfolded around 7:15 Saturday morning. After looking at surveillance footage, police say there was no criminal activity present. However, it is believed that the explosion started from a highlow forklift and a propane tank. 

No one was inside of the building during the incident, so no injuries are being reported. 

The explosion is still under investigation. 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 
 