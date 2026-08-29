The Brief Authorities are investigating two back-to-back cargo thefts at an Anheuser-Busch facility in Montclair involving $70,000 in missing cargo. The thefts occurred one hour apart on August 17, with at least one involving fraudulent subcontracting documentation. Investigators are evaluating whether the incidents are linked, while Pabst is offering a reward for the return of its missing inventory.



An estimated 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer vanished from Montclair following a massive theft that may rank as one of the largest beer heists in history.

What we know:

According to the Montclair Police Department, officials are investigating two distinct cargo thefts that took place on August 17, at the Anheuser-Busch distribution center on Brooks Street.

The initial incident was reported around 10 a.m. when a shipment valued at roughly $45,000, bound for Tucson, Arizona, was picked up for delivery but never reached its destination, police said.

About an hour later at around 11 a.m., a second incident occurred where roughly $25,000 worth of Anheuser-Busch/Pabst Blue Ribbon product was obtained.

In that instance, a purported subcontracting company submitted fraudulent documentation to organize the pickup, police said. The total reported value of the missing cargo across both incidents is approximately $70,000.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pabst Blue Ribbon truck carrying 40,000 pounds of beer stolen in California heist

The theft involved a commercial truck fully loaded with Pabst Blue Ribbon inventory.

Pabst publicly addressed the loss through social media, expressing frustration while urging the person responsible to return the vehicle and its cargo.

In an initial Instagram post, the company wrote, "STOLEN - 40,000lbs of beer." The company's tone remained sharp throughout, adding, "To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way."

Pabst gave the thief an explicit ultimatum to resolve the issue directly, stating, "Pabst is officially starting the clock now - you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery."

The company closed the message by stating, "P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."

What we don't know:

It's unconfirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

While investigators have identified similarities between the thefts, they are still examining whether both acts were committed as part of the same fraudulent operation.

Specific details surrounding the identity of the suspect or suspects involved remain unclear.

It's also unknown where the cargo was transported after leaving the distribution center.

Authorities have not publicly identified any potential leads, and it remains uncertain whether the stolen beer is still intact or if any cargo has already been distributed.

What they're saying:

Investigators identified key similarities between the two distribution center incidents and are actively investigating whether they were committed as part of the same fraudulent cargo-theft operation.

Montclair Police noted that information provided regarding the trucking company, driver, and vehicles involved contained discrepancies that are currently under review.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Meanwhile, the clock continues to run on the 18-day ultimatum issued by Pabst Blue Ribbon.

What you can do:

Pabst asks anyone with information on the truck to message them directly on their social media platforms. The company urges people to snap a photo and tag them immediately if they spot the missing truck on the road or in their local area.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents, vehicles, driver, delivery company, or missing cargo is encouraged to contact the Montclair Police Department at 909-621-4771.