Expand / Collapse search

Camp at Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne this summer

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  May 31, 2024 10:36am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT - MAY 26: Historic Fort Wayne signage in Detroit, Michigan on May 26, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Expand

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Camp at Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne for one night only this summer.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks partnered with Detroit Outdoors, Black to the Land, and the city's parks and recreation department for this unique camping experience. 

Tents will dot the old fort's grounds on the night of Aug. 24. 

Sites are $20 and include crafts, nature programs, and beginning camping classes. There will also be a communal fire pit with s'mores. 

Register for the Fort Wayne camping night here.

This camping event is part of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks family campout series. All summer long, weekend camping events are being held at metroparks around Southeast Michigan. Learn more

Featured

Camping nights return to Southeast Michigan metroparks
article

Camping nights return to Southeast Michigan metroparks

Pitch a tent and spend a night or two in the great outdoors at a metropark this summer. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are again hosting family camping nights at the parks that usually aren't open for camping.