Camp at Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne this summer

Camp at Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne for one night only this summer.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks partnered with Detroit Outdoors, Black to the Land, and the city's parks and recreation department for this unique camping experience.

Tents will dot the old fort's grounds on the night of Aug. 24.

Sites are $20 and include crafts, nature programs, and beginning camping classes. There will also be a communal fire pit with s'mores.

Register for the Fort Wayne camping night here.

This camping event is part of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks family campout series. All summer long, weekend camping events are being held at metroparks around Southeast Michigan. Learn more.