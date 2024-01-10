Campbell: LaPorta injury status improving, took part in walk-through practice

Injured Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is improving and participated in the team's walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Coach Dan Campbell said the record-setting rookie is getting better, but says the team won't have a clearer picture until later in the week as to his status for Sunday's playoff game with the Rams. Various reports were that LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise in the season finale win over the Vikings.

"I don't know if we're quite there yet (as to his status), I think the best way to say it - because I know it'll come up every day - but he's improving," Campbell said. "He was out there in the walkthrough. I don't foresee us knowing anything or feeling like we have a real good picture until probably Friday afternoon. So you know, but every day we're gonna do more with him but he's improving.

Campbell said if LaPorta can't be effective, he won't play.

"Well, if we don't feel like he can help us, then there's no need to have him (play), let's just say that."

When it comes to the Rams, Campbell spoke about ex-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, his supporting cast and the young defense led by stalwart defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

"We know the challenge ahead of us for this opponent, (they are) playing really good football, very efficient offense," he said. "The two receivers and this running back make it go, and obviously Stafford,his ability to see it, throw it and accurate passer. It will be challenging."

The Lions, a young team in the playoff spotlight for the first time, won't shrink from the moment, Campbell said. Sunday night's playoff game will be the first home post-season event in more than 30 years and first-ever in Ford Field history.

"I'm not worried about the stage, and all of those things, because we've dealt with that for a while now and I feel like we're prepared for that," he said. "It's going to come down to all the same things it does for us in every game. For us it's going to be the fundamentals."

Campbell did talk about pressing and an emphasis to stay focused.

"Just stay true to what we've done. And what's gotten us to this point 12 games for a reason. We're where we're at for a reason," he said.