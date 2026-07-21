Canada scraps Gordie Howe Bridge ribbon-cutting with U.S. over tariffs

The Brief The joint U.S.-Canada ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been scrapped. That was the big question after the White House announced the new tariffs on Monday.



Canada has scrapped the joint U.S.-Canada ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gordie Howe International Bridge amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

The move comes one day after President Trump announced a 50% tariff on goods imported from Canada.

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That was the big question after the White House announced the new tariffs on Monday.

Executive staff with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said they had been busy preparing the logistics for the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. But Canada has canceled the joint celebration, citing trade threats made by President Trump.

Canada will still hold its own event honoring the bridge without U.S. officials.

Canadian media began reporting that Canada was dropping out of the event hours before the decision was confirmed on the American side.

However, the bridge is still scheduled to open to vehicle traffic on July 27.

On Monday, President Trump announced 50% tariffs on a wide range of goods imported from Canada after what the administration described as "discriminatory treatment" of American-made cars, alcohol and dairy products.

What's next:

The tariffs announced by Trump are not expected to take effect for about 30 days, meaning there is still time for the two countries to reach an agreement and ease tensions.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will still open to vehicle traffic on July 27, even though the joint ribbon-cutting ceremony has been canceled.

The multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists is scheduled to open on Aug. 5.

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