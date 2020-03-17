Cancel culture from coronavirus hitting musicians, comedians and performers hard

For the Detroit Rock Bands, the small-cub musical acts, international all-star bands, and stand-up comics, the effects of the coronavirus are nothing to sing about.

It's not anything to laugh about either

"I make 100% of my living off comedy and comedy-related things," said Bill Bushart.

Bushart is among the slew of entertainers who won't be packing clubs and arenas these next few weeks. They make us laugh and sing and dance and forget our troubles.

Unfortunately, they're now the ones in trouble.

"It's dead. Comedy got the light," Bushard said.

FOX 2: "So what does that mean?"

"It means we are on hold until further notice."

Bushart is a Detroit-based stand-up. He played his last gig last weekend because comedy clubs are closed around the country until further notice.

FOX 2: "So how far in advance are you booked?"

Bushart: "Through the end of the year. So anything March, April, and May right now is not looking good."

The comedian is out thousands of dollars in canceled gigs with no end in sight. At a time when we could all use a laugh, Bushart - who's still funny - has only his family as an audience.

"It's going to be weird to be home on the weekends. We're going to be rearranging closets on Friday night, Rob," he said. "And then we're going to Facetime my in-laws on Saturday!"

AJ Kish is a dad - a dad who plays in restaurants and small clubs four nights a week. He's one of those guys who plays Wednesday at a club, then Thursday at another and on the weekends plays with a band. He's a professional performer suddenly without a profession.

"I have a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 15-month-old daughter," said AJ.

FOX 2: "So you gotta work."

"Yeah," he responds.

Then there's Gary Winters, a world-class trumpet performer who tours with members of James Brown's old band. Right now, he's in Germany.

"I was supposed to go to the United Kingdom next week and then to Bulgaria, that was canceled. Also, we had a Switzerland concert canceled. So it's really shut down now," Gary said. "So yeah, I'm out of work."

Yeah, this thing's global, which means no large crowds and that means no gigs - anywhere. And while you may think buying up toilet paper is a nutty American thing, Gary says it's the same right now in Europe.

"It's so surreal when you go out now - when you go to the grocery stores over here, all the shelves are cleaned out," said Gary.

As for Motor City Josh and the Big 3, who have toured America and are regulars on the Detroit scene:

"We were working four or five nights a week and doing really well and earning a decent living and now