Expand / Collapse search

3 injured in building roof collapse after gas line explosion in Ypsilanti

By David Komer
Published  February 18, 2026 4:27pm EST
Ypsilanti
FOX 2 Detroit
Witness talks roof collapse after gas line blew at EFI building in Ypsilanti

Witness talks roof collapse after gas line blew at EFI building in Ypsilanti

A worker who evacuated the EFI building in Ypsilanti spoke about the gas line explosion and roof collapse.

FOX 2 - Three people were injured in a roof collapse after a gas line explosion in Ypsilanti Wednesday afternoon.

The backstory:

Investigators say a gas line was hit, causing the explosion and triggering the roof collapse of the building, located in the 1200 block of James L Hart Pkwy.

"The whole building is like a tuna can, it is shredded," said a Deion Ragland at Electronics for Imaging printing business.

Ragland said an employee driving a forklift struck a gas line. 

Ypsilanti Fire Chief Steve Densmore said that the call went out for a possible building explosion just before 3 p.m.

"Upon arriving, we found in the rear of the building, a partial collapse," he said. "First crew in, we were able to rescue three people that were just inside the building with significant injuries."

Ypsilanti fire chief says three people were rescued from building explosion

Ypsilanti fire chief says three people were rescued from building explosion

Chief Steve Densmore spoke to the media after the EFI building explosion from a suspected gas line rupture in a forklift accident Wednesday..

Densmore said the building is being check for hazardous materials due to the chemicals and equipment inside the business.

A Huron Valley Ambulance spokesperson said that two people were transported to nearby hospitals and are in stable condition and one is in stable condition after being treated at the scene.

Ragland said the three people who were injured went back into the building to make sure everyone had evacuated.

He said one man broke a leg and another was burned on his back.  

Two injured in suspected gas explosion at Ypsilanti manufacturer

Two injured in suspected gas explosion at Ypsilanti manufacturer

A manufacturing facility in Washtenaw County had a possible gas explosion which injured two people on Wednesday. Fire officials say those who were injured were taken to a hospital, meanwhile everyone else was accounted for. 

Ragland said the backside of the building is what blew.

"They got us all outside because we get off at three o'clock," Ragland said. "The manager came and said it was time for everybody to get out. We all started smelling gas- and then next thing you know, five, 10 minutes later."

Ragland said the manager hit the exhaust switch in the back of the building where all the chemicals were.

"As soon as he hit the exhaust, I guess to clear it out, that's when the big ol' puff went boom," he said. 

Photo courtesy of Deion Ragland, EFI.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

The Source: Information for this report is from the Ypsilanti fire chief and an eye witness.

YpsilantiWashtenaw County