3 injured in building roof collapse after gas line explosion in Ypsilanti

Three people were injured in a roof collapse after a gas line explosion in Ypsilanti Wednesday afternoon.

The backstory:

Investigators say a gas line was hit, causing the explosion and triggering the roof collapse of the building, located in the 1200 block of James L Hart Pkwy.

"The whole building is like a tuna can, it is shredded," said a Deion Ragland at Electronics for Imaging printing business.

Ragland said an employee driving a forklift struck a gas line.

Ypsilanti Fire Chief Steve Densmore said that the call went out for a possible building explosion just before 3 p.m.

"Upon arriving, we found in the rear of the building, a partial collapse," he said. "First crew in, we were able to rescue three people that were just inside the building with significant injuries."

Densmore said the building is being check for hazardous materials due to the chemicals and equipment inside the business.

A Huron Valley Ambulance spokesperson said that two people were transported to nearby hospitals and are in stable condition and one is in stable condition after being treated at the scene.

Ragland said the three people who were injured went back into the building to make sure everyone had evacuated.

He said one man broke a leg and another was burned on his back.

Ragland said the backside of the building is what blew.

"They got us all outside because we get off at three o'clock," Ragland said. "The manager came and said it was time for everybody to get out. We all started smelling gas- and then next thing you know, five, 10 minutes later."

Ragland said the manager hit the exhaust switch in the back of the building where all the chemicals were.

"As soon as he hit the exhaust, I guess to clear it out, that's when the big ol' puff went boom," he said.

Photo courtesy of Deion Ragland, EFI.

