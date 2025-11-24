Accused West Bloomfield shooter had multiple guns and wore tactical gear

The Brief A West Bloomfield man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into his neighbor's house. The man used a silencer, wore a bullet-proof vest and broke out a window, firing three shots into the home. There were no injuries, and the man's wife claimed he was suffering a mental health crisis.



A man is accused of targeting his neighbor in West Bloomfield, firing shots into their home with their family inside.

Timeline:

The horrifying situation began with a 911 call from the shooter’s wife, telling police she was scared her husband was having a mental health breakdown, and that he had guns. For seemingly no reason at all, he was headed straight for his neighbors.

Decked out in body armor and armed with a pistol with a suppressor, he fired three shots into his neighbor's home. Nothing diagnosed, though. Inside were Michael Norman, his 2-year-old granddaughter, daughter, and wife.

"Yeah, and we are friendly; he’s a friendly neighbor. I know everyone always says they never would have thought this guy would do that," Norman said.

He even did their roof a few years ago, but the man on Monday was a stranger.

"Nothing, we can’t think of any reason this would have happened," he said.

Dig deeper:

A search warrant revealed more than a dozen guns and more body armor. West Bloomfield police ended up wrestling him into cuffs using a taser. No one was hurt.

"The first officer arrived probably around 1 minute later—very quick response time. I’m very proud of our officers," Norman said. "You think you’re living in a safe neighborhood, and you find out your neighbor is stockpiling weapons and body armor."

What's next:

He’ll face charges before Thanksgiving.

Police blurred his face out because he hadn’t been charged yet. Among other things, he’ll face an additional felony for wearing body armor during a crime.