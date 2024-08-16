Canton friends create kids book about disability empowerment called 'Kevin Can'

Two friends from Canton have come together to create a book that empowers children with disabilities while educating others.

Ian Flanagan is the author and Jesse Lindlbauer is the illustrator.

"It was like a match made in heaven." Flanagan said.

Living with disabilities themselves, the friends created "Kevin Can" – a children’s book about a boy who uses a wheelchair and can do it all, just a little bit differently.

Ian Flanagan and Jesse Lindlbauer's children's book, "Kevin Can."

"He’s just kind of showcasing all the fun things that someone who uses a wheelchair could do," Flanagan said. "One of the things people often assume when they see me in a wheelchair is, ‘oh you must not have any fun’ and we want to showcase, ‘yeah, kevin has lots of fun.’"

The book is centered on disability empowerment, highlighting concepts like accessibility, inclusion and more.

"I can’t really draw anymore, but I can still express my artistic ideas on the computer," said Lindlbauer.

"Kevin Can" will also help kids and parents alike feel more comfortable when it comes to disabilities.

The book shows what kids with disabilities can do while also "showing kids that don’t have disabilities that it’s OK to be friends with kids that are different than them," Flanagan said.

Inside the book, you can see Kevin hanging out with his friend Katie. They do things like swim, play games, and ride bikes.

Inside Ian Flanagan and Jesse Lindlbauer's children's book, "Kevin Can."

"There’s a picture in there of Kevin riding an adaptive bike, and that’s inspired by (my experience)," Lindlbauer said. "I ride a recumbent bike a lot."

There’s even a page where Kevin is standing up to make a snack.

"Just because someone is in a chair doesn’t mean they literally live in their chair," Flanagan said. "It’s not like a turtle shell where it’s connected to you."

The friends plan to make a series. The next theme of their book will be about service animals – like Lindlbauer's lab, Trooper.

You can find "Kevin Can" on Amazon by clicking here.

"My proudest moment after we got this published was hearing from parents that would say things like ‘I just read this with my kid, and after they read it, they wanted to read it five more times’ or hearing teachers saying ‘this is going to be so good for my classroom.’ Just hearing those responses, those positive responses, and knowing that this message is taking hold – that puts joy in my heart."

