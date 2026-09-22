Canton man accused of child porn charges
FOX 2 - A Canton man was arrested on child porn charges by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The backstory:
Julio Cesar Maldonado is accused of making illicit content on the internet, leading to a search of his residence with digital evidence being seized.
Maldonado, 32, was arrested following an investigation initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the ICAC Task Force.
Criminal Charges Against Maldonado
Maldonado is facing charges of:
- Criminal sexual conduct second degree
- Child sexually abusive activity aggravated
- Possession of child sexually abusive material aggravated
- Using a computer to commit a crime
Maldonado was arraigned in the 35th District Court of Plymouth on Friday, September 18.
What you can do:
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet.
There are resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website HERE.
The Michigan ICAC Task Force provides resources HERE.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine HERE.
The Source: Michigan State Police Second District on X, formerly Twitter, provided this information.