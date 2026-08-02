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Metro Detroit forecast: Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather
Published August 2, 2026 6:38 PM EDT
Published August 2, 2026 6:38 PM EDT
Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek in Metro Detroit
Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek in Metro Detroit

Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek in Metro Detroit

After a breezy Sunday evening, Southeast Michigan is in for a quiet stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-80s through midweek.

The Brief

    • Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek in Metro Detroit
    • Plenty of sunshine, near-80 temperatures ahead this week
    • Quiet weather to start the week before showers return Thursday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Expect a quiet start to the workweek across Southeast Michigan.

Sunday evening will remain breezy and mild, with a slight chance of an early shower and overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Monday through Wednesday, with highs ranging from the low to mid-80s.

The next chance for scattered showers arrives Thursday before temperatures gradually warm heading into next weekend.

7-day forecast:

  • Monday: Sunny, high of 81.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 83.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm, high of 85.
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, high of 83.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, high of 84.
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 86.
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm, high of 87.

The Source: The forecast came from FOX 2 meteorologist Rich Luterman 

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