Metro Detroit forecast: Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Expect a quiet start to the workweek across Southeast Michigan.
Sunday evening will remain breezy and mild, with a slight chance of an early shower and overnight lows around 60 degrees.
Sunny skies are expected Monday through Wednesday, with highs ranging from the low to mid-80s.
The next chance for scattered showers arrives Thursday before temperatures gradually warm heading into next weekend.
7-day forecast:
- Monday: Sunny, high of 81.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 83.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm, high of 85.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, high of 83.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high of 84.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 86.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm, high of 87.
The Source: The forecast came from FOX 2 meteorologist Rich Luterman