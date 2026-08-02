Metro Detroit forecast: Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek

The Brief Sunny, comfortable weather kicks off the workweek in Metro Detroit Plenty of sunshine, near-80 temperatures ahead this week Quiet weather to start the week before showers return Thursday



Expect a quiet start to the workweek across Southeast Michigan.

Sunday evening will remain breezy and mild, with a slight chance of an early shower and overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Monday through Wednesday, with highs ranging from the low to mid-80s.

The next chance for scattered showers arrives Thursday before temperatures gradually warm heading into next weekend.

7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny, high of 81.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 83.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm, high of 85.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, high of 83.

Friday: Partly sunny, high of 84.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 86.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm, high of 87.