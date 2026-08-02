Reports: Tigers to trade Tarik Skubal to Dodgers for 3 prospects

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The Tigers are finalizing a trade of Tarik Skubal to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night.

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According to reports, Detroit receives three prospects – outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, ESPN reports.

Hope is considered one of the best prospects in all of Major League Baseball, and is the top prospect in the Dodgers organization.

Skubal leaves after winning back-to-back American League Cy Young awards, but with an expiring contract and negotiations stalled, the Tigers – 3.5 games behind in the Wild Card race, were in a position to sell.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story as we learn more.