Cantoro's holiday norcina sauce recipe

Cantoro's is ready to help with all your holiday entertaining needs. They have food, wine and other edible gifts.

Executive Chef Anthony Calebrese joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and also about their homemade sausages that could make a great addition to your menu. You can also get their recipe for their norcina sauce below.

CANTORO HOLIDAY NORCINA SAUCE

1 pt marinara sauce (make your own, or purchase a quality brand. Cantoro sells homemade sauce daily)

1 pt heavy cream

2 pounds ground sausage

1 large Spanish onion

5 cloves garlic, minced,

1 cup white wine

Pinch chili flake

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound pasta

Chop parsley

Parmesan Cheese

White Truffle Oil

Combine the heavy cream and marinara in a large pot and bring boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

In another pan, on medium high heat. add onion, sausage and olive oil, cook down breaking up sausage. Cook onions so they become a "mush". Sausage should brown In about 5 to 7 minutes. Onions may take longer. Add chili flakes, salt and pepper. Then "deglaze" with wine.

Combine with sauce/cream and cook it until it looks like a sauce!

In another pot boil salt water. Add pasta of your choice and cook as directed.

When done, add pasta to sauce. Mix. At end, mix parsley, parmesan and truffle oil to taste (a little oil at a time). Serve.