Cantoro's recipe for Chai Latte Crème Brulee

Published 
Cooking School
(FOX 2) - Sept. 27 is National Bakery Day.

Pastry Chef Katie Klann  of Cantoro Italian Trattoria joined us on The Nine to to show us how to make a Chai Latte Crème Brulee. You can get her recipe below. 

Chai Latte Crème Brulee

Ingredients:
2 cups Heavy Cream
2 cups Oregan Trail (or preferred brand) liquid Chai Tea Concentrate
2  Cups Granulated sugar
1 Tbs Vanilla
2 ½ cups egg yolks (approx. 20 eggs)
Process:
In a saucepot bring heat sugar with cream, chai concentrate and vanilla
Once sugar has dissolved, temper in your eggs yolks. (This is done by placing your yolks into a bowl and using a ladle to slowly pour your hot cream mixture over them to blend the temperatures)
Add tempered mixture into the pot and whisk until combined.
Portion into 2 oz. ramekins and Bake at 225* for approx. 24-30 minutes.

Yields Approx. 24