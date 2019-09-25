Cantoro's recipe for Chai Latte Crème Brulee
(FOX 2) - Sept. 27 is National Bakery Day.
Pastry Chef Katie Klann of Cantoro Italian Trattoria joined us on The Nine to to show us how to make a Chai Latte Crème Brulee. You can get her recipe below.
Chai Latte Crème Brulee
Ingredients:
2 cups Heavy Cream
2 cups Oregan Trail (or preferred brand) liquid Chai Tea Concentrate
2 Cups Granulated sugar
1 Tbs Vanilla
2 ½ cups egg yolks (approx. 20 eggs)
Process:
In a saucepot bring heat sugar with cream, chai concentrate and vanilla
Once sugar has dissolved, temper in your eggs yolks. (This is done by placing your yolks into a bowl and using a ladle to slowly pour your hot cream mixture over them to blend the temperatures)
Add tempered mixture into the pot and whisk until combined.
Portion into 2 oz. ramekins and Bake at 225* for approx. 24-30 minutes.
Yields Approx. 24