Michigan snow forecast: Weekend outlook shows 3-6 inches Sunday for most of Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If the cold this weekend isn't enough of a reminder that it is winter, snow is also in the Metro Detroit weather forecast.
Snow is coming Sunday.
According to the current outlook, most of Southeast Michigan falls into a range of 3-6 inches, with northern areas forecasted to receive less and areas south, near Monroe, expected to reach more.
Two big factors still in play: snow ratios (how much snow we can wring out of the moisture) and the exact track of the low.
So, totals can shift, but it’s a good bet Sunday brings impactful snow.
Weekend cold
Wind chills drop 15 to 25 below zero on Friday and stay there through Saturday morning.
Southeast Michigan remains under a Cold Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday due to this.
Though temps rise a bit Sunday and headed into next week, they will remain well below average, which is 32 degrees.