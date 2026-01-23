Michigan snow forecast: Weekend outlook shows 3-6 inches Sunday for most of Metro Detroit

The Brief Snow is expected Sunday in Southeast Michigan. Current models place most areas in a 3-6-inch range. Several factors could change this forecast a bit, but it likely wouldn't be a major change in numbers.



If the cold this weekend isn't enough of a reminder that it is winter, snow is also in the Metro Detroit weather forecast.

Snow is coming Sunday.

According to the current outlook, most of Southeast Michigan falls into a range of 3-6 inches, with northern areas forecasted to receive less and areas south, near Monroe, expected to reach more.

Two big factors still in play: snow ratios (how much snow we can wring out of the moisture) and the exact track of the low.

So, totals can shift, but it’s a good bet Sunday brings impactful snow.

Weekend cold

Wind chills drop 15 to 25 below zero on Friday and stay there through Saturday morning.

LIST: Detroit warming centers

Southeast Michigan remains under a Cold Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday due to this.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Though temps rise a bit Sunday and headed into next week, they will remain well below average, which is 32 degrees.