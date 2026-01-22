Dashcam footage to be released after unarmed driver killed by Washtenaw County deputy

The Brief Earlier this month, a driver was shot and killed by a Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputy after fleeing and crashing in Ypsilanti. Initially, authorities said the driver was armed, but later said no weapons were in the vehicle. Dashcam footage will be released.



Authorities in Washtenaw County plan to release dashcam footage of a deputy-involved shooting earlier this month that left an unarmed driver dead.

Watch the press conference live above at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The backstory:

Early Jan. 6, Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies were called about an assault in Ypsilanti Township. According to the update, after receiving a 911 call about the assault, the suspect's vehicle was spotted in the area without lights.

When deputies tried to stop the driver, he fled and a chase ensued before crashing into a sheriff's office vehicle on Prospect near Michigan.

According to a press release from Sheriff Alyshia Dyer, "Radio traffic from deputies on the scene during the incident communicated that the suspect had a firearm." Initial reports indicated that the man was armed with a shotgun, and shots were fired.

At the time, it was unclear if the man was shot by deputies or had shot himself, but Dyer confirmed Tuesday that there were no firearms in his vehicle.

What's next:

After the shooting, the deputies involved were placed on leave pending a Michigan State Police investigation.