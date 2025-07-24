Capitol Park in downtown Detroit opens with new renovations while honoring history

The Brief Officials welcomed the grand re-opening of Capitol Park in downtown Detroit on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting for the new-look park, years in the making, was held in front of the newly refurbished community space. Features include tree canopies, permeable surfaces, and an homage to the spot's historical significance.



Business officials and others who have watched Detroit's comeback surge into the future welcomed a new addition to the city's fabled story.

This time, it's the grand reopening of a beloved park that has been closed for years.

Local perspective:

The site of the state's first capitol building, first high school, and one of the last stops along the Underground Railroad is now home to a refurbished park in Detroit.

The grand unveiling of Capitol Park after years of construction took place on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting with some of Detroit business' biggest champions.

"People are attracted to cities who invest in themselves," said Kevin Johnson. "It’s hard to attract someone to your city if they don’t see improvements and investments."

Johnson is the CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Operation. He said preserving the city's history in a unique and engaging way was vital to the completed work now on display.

Big picture view:

Construction on the new-look park, located next to Campus Martius near Grand River, Woodward, and Michigan Avenue, began years ago.

It was once an overgrown patch of land with an air of significance.

Now, it features tree canopies, permeable surfaces for stormwater, and a place for the community to gather.

"I think I’m most proud of the way the park has embraced the surrounding community," Eric Larson, Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO said.