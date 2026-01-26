Car crash into Metro Airport terminal raises security concerns

The Brief There have been no charges filed yet in the car crash at Metro Airport where a driver appeared to drive on purpose into the terminal. A family member told FOX 2 that the man, who was arrested, was suffering from a mental health episode. There were no injuries but many are asking questions about security at Metro Airport.



Friday night chaos broke out at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a car smashed through its doors, crashing into a terminal.

The backstory:

There were no injuries and the driver was arrested. Today it is business as usual, but security questions continue to swirl.

On Monday the glass panels have all been boarded up with folks stopping by to snap pictures of it.

Cell phone video shared from TCD Dearborn shows the car inside the Delta terminal leaving a trail of shattered glass on the floor. OOfficials quickly apprehending the driver.

FOX 2 heard from the driver's loved one, his child’s mother. She declined to be interviewed but says he was suffering from a mental health episode.

Eyewitness Cameron Wolske shared with us what he saw that night.

"I usually sit right around that area. I think i was right here, and I saw the car go in, waiting for my bus," he said. "I mean, it was crazy. I had the adrenaline running. It was insane."

FOX 2: "So you saw the car go in?"

"Yes, it was insane," Wolske said. "I seen everyone rush towards it. I didn’t know what was going on. You don’t know what’s going on, i mean for all I know it could been a terrorist attack or anything.

"It was scary in the moment. But once I realized, (and saw the) passenger come out, I kind of understood the situation."

DTW officials declined an interview but say the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutors Office said it hasn’t received any charging documents. There is no word if or when an arraignment will happen.

