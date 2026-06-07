Car crash nearly takes out Gregorio’s Italian Restaurant in Wyandotte

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At about 11 a.m. Sunday morning, a crash in front of Gregorio’s Italian Restaurant in Wyandotte, nearly caused one of the vehicles to smash into the eatery, but was thwarted by the fence and planters outside.

The owner of the restaurant, said that the driver "t-boned" another car and then turned toward their building. No one was injured in the crash, in the car or the restaurant, according to the owners.