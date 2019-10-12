Car crashes and catches on fire after leaving freeway at high speed, MSP investigate

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday evening around 5:00 in Farmington Hills.

MSP received a report of a one car fatal crash northbound I-275 south of the I-96/696/ M5 interchange.

The preliminary revealed that a car left the freeway at freeway speed and caught on fire.

As of right now, there is no information on the driver or any passengers.

The investigation is still ongoing.