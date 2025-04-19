Car crashes into house in Dundee, driver had medical issue

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A 35-year-old woman had a medical condition and the car crashed into a house in Dundee April 18. (Photo courtesy of Dundee Police Department.)

Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, an SUV crashed into a house in the 100 block of Monroe Street in Dundee.

According to the Dundee Police Department, the driver was a 35-year-old woman from Sylvania, Ohio who had a medical condition.

The driver "abruptly" left the road and struck the house. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The house had "considerable" damage according to police.