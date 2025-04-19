Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into house in Dundee, driver had medical issue

By Dave Herndon
Published  April 19, 2025 1:09pm EDT
A 35-year-old woman had a medical condition and the car crashed into a house in Dundee April 18. (Photo courtesy of Dundee Police Department.)

DUNDEE, MICH (Fox 2) - Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, an SUV crashed into a house in the 100 block of Monroe Street in Dundee.

According to the Dundee Police Department, the driver was a 35-year-old woman from Sylvania, Ohio who had a medical condition. 

The driver "abruptly" left the road and struck the house. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The house had "considerable" damage according to police. 

