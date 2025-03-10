Car crashes into Wayne County road crew trailer on I-96

article

First responders are at the scene of a crash on westbound I-96 at the Southfield freeway.

What we know:

FOX 2's helicopter SkyFOX is over a car that appears to have hit a Wayne County road crew trailer in the express lanes of westbound I-96 near the Southfield freeway.

One person was injured and helped from the car, which appears to have struck the trailer from behind.

Traffic is down to moving slow, with vehicles passing in the left freeway lane.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there were any road crew workers injured and what circumstances led to the crash.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this story came from SkyFOX at the scene of the crash and a post notification of a crash in the area by MDOT on X, formerly Twitter.



