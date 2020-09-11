Car goes under semi in chain-reaction crash on I-75, MSP searching for unrelated suspect with knife in area

article

Michigan State Police said a car went underneath a semi during a chain-reaction crash on I-75 in Taylor and at least one person was trapped after a third car crashed into them.

According to police, they were called to the first crash on northbound I-75 at Eureka Road in Taylor around 1 p.m. Friday involving a car and a semi. Nobody was hurt in the first crash.

Minutes after police arrived, a second car couldn't stop in time and went underneath the semi. Shortly after that accident, a third car also couldn't stop in time and collided with the vehicles in the previous crashes.

MSP said one person is trapped but alert. It's not known which vehicle that person is in.

Unrelated to the chain-reaction crashes, MSP said a canine unit was in the area searching for a domestic suspect armed with a knife near I-75 and Allen Road.

Police said to expect investigators in the area for some time as they look into both scenes.

MSP said drivers should find a different route and expect northbound I-75 to be closed for several hours.