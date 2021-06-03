Drone captures stunning views of Carnival's 'Mardi Gras' arriving at Port Canaveral

After a 5,000-mile journey across the Atlantic, Carnival's Mardi Gras cruise ship is finally home.

Crowds gathered and cheered at Port Canaveral as they watched Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest ship arrive on Friday morning. Mardi Gras left Spain on May 21 headed for Florida.

"We have been waiting for the Mardi Gras to come home for some time, and we know that there is a tremendous public interest to watch her arrival at the Port," said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. "We have worked with BCSO to address the public’s demand while maintaining our focus on public safety."

For more than a year, we have not seen a cruise ship set sail from Port Canaveral because of the pandemic.

Mardi Gras is the largest of Carnival's ships. The 180,000-gross-ton vessel is the first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). It features the first-ever roller coaster at sea and there are 6 themed areas for eating and drinking and a 2-deck tiki bar.

Mardi Gras will accommodate more than 5,200 guests and a crew of 2,000. Guests will have the choice of more than 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites across 11 categories.

A lot of people began gathering Thursday night to welcome the Mardi Gras to its home port.

"I think it’s exciting to be with people that enjoy the same thing!"

"Locally, at restaurants, it’s felt like a cruise environment already. We had dinner tonight with people we never met before today and we’re making friends, hanging out by the pool celebrating. It almost feels like we’re on the Mardi Gras right now"

A cruise date has not been set yet for the Mardi Gras.

