Carr Center showcases art by Detroit students for Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Bedrock and the Carr Center have invited Detroit students to create artwork that embodies the theme, "Awakening: How will you shape, change and re-imagine our future?"

Students at several Detroit schools are putting their artwork on display in honor of Black History Month. Adult artists are also showing their work, and you can check it out during February. The event is free and open to the public.

"The idea is excellence. There isn’t a set standard, what we’re looking for is great work of the beginning of great work" said Oliver Ragsdale, Carr Center President and CEO.

Twenty-three student artists across 10 Detroit schools were selected through a juried process to have their original artwork featured in the Celebrating Black Arts exhibit at 1001 Woodward Ave., beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 and running all month long.

"It’s an opportunity to awaken the spirit within you, being that spirit forward through the visual medium" said Ragsdale.

The space will also host events throughout the month to celebrate art forms such as music and dance, film, quilting, fashion, poetry and storytelling.

For additional information about Celebrating Black Arts, please visit DeckedOutDetroit.com and theCarrCenter.org