Carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Some carrots from Grimmway Farms have been voluntarily recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

See a full list of the recalled products below.

"The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test, said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. "The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available."

The carrots were shipped to stores across the United States.

To date, no illnesses have been linked to the recall.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

If you have the recalled carrots, do not eat them.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-301-3101, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, or visit www.grimmway.comExternal Link Disclaimer.