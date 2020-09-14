Carson Hayes, Detroit toddler missing for several days found with mother in Florida

A 2-year-old boy who was said to have been taken by his mother who does not have custodial rights was found safe in Florida.

Carson Hayes had been gone since Sunday, September 6. His father was extremely worried, prompting a website that offered a reward for information about the boy and his mother.

"We never stopped trying or looking. There wasn't a day that went by where we just sat at home," Taylor Hayes said.

"We're not exactly sure what happened but essentially mom came into a Cocoa Beach police station and the message that she received from up here was that it was one big miscommunication. She tried to, unfortunately, say she has custody of the child," said an attorney familiar with the situation, Jennifer Pernas.

The mother was subsequently let go but now police know where Carson is staying and they are in the process of taking him into custody so he can be reunited with his father. Right now it is unclear if the mother will face any charges.

"A judge has the ability, has the decision to make, to sign a warrant. That's not our main concern. Our main concern is that Carson is going to be back home," Pernas said.

Carson's father went to great lengths to find his son, making a website, offering a cash reward and even flying an airplane over metro Detroit Friday with a banner.

"Everything helped because it got awareness out there. It got him out there," Taylor said. "I love my son just as every parent out there and there's nothing I wouldn't do for him."