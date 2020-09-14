Website setup to help find Carson Hayes, missing toddler from Detroit last seen Sept. 6

A website aiming to help locate a missing toddler from Detroit has been set up advertising a cash reward and contact information to anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts.

Carson Hayes, a 2-year-old child, was last seen more than a week ago on Sept. 6 when his father dropped him off with his mom.

Since then, he hasn't been seen since.

"He loved playing ball, he had a huge trampoline in my living room he would just bounce on. It takes up every bit of space but it didn't matter because it's just me and him," Taylor Hayes, Carson's dad said on Friday. "We had a whole world he was just snatched from and we'd like to get back to it."

Carson's mom, Asia Sturgis, does not have custody of the toddler. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white tank top with a light grey hooding and Nike shoes. The 25-year-old woman is 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has a light-brown complexion, has brown hair and brown eyes.

The website, bringcarsonhome.com shows photos of both Carson and Asia, as well as phone numbers and contact information that can be used if anyone has knowledge about the toddler's whereabouts.

The website says Carson "was abducted from the parking of Wine, Beer, Lotto Store on the corner of West Chicago & Burt Ave." and he was taken in a blue car.

It's possible his mom is driving a 2019 Nissan Altima.