Cass Tech grad awarded over $1M in scholarships

A recent graduate of Detroit's Cass Technical High School has achieved remarkable academic success, earning $1.6 million in college scholarships. Anyla Harrington is now preparing to attend Alabama State University on a full scholarship, crediting both her Cass Tech community and the local non-profit TeenHype for helping shape her path to higher education.

The backstory:

Anyla Harrington, a 2025 graduate of Cass Technical High School, has received $1.6 million in college scholarships.

She graduated with a weighted GPA of 4.07 and an unweighted GPA of 3.92. Harrington was accepted into 40 universities, including 28 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) such as Spelman, Howard, North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M, and Clark Atlanta University. Her chosen school is Alabama State University, where she will attend on a full ride.

What they're saying:

"A lot of people actually don’t graduate high school so you know I applaud myself for graduating high school but I’m shooting even harder to get a master's degree, to get my CPA license," Harrington said.

She also spoke about her decision to attend an HBCU.

"Going to Cass Tech I found myself and I was like I’m going to an HBCU at all costs," Harrington said.

TeenHype, a Detroit non-profit, played a significant role in her journey.

"She came to us a couple years ago and slowly, but surely she just started to emerge and you see this little flower blossom," Ambra Redrick, TeenHYPE CEO & founder said.

Harrington credited TeenHype with preparing her for her future.

"They actually help prepare you for college. They prepare you for adult life and everything and I didn’t really know where I was going you know my sophomore year I didn’t even want to go to college," Harrington said.

As she prepares for her next chapter, Harrington reflected on her accomplishments.

"I get in my head about wow I’ve actually done this. You know I’ve actually done this, but it’s only more to come," Harrington said.

Harrington also acknowledged her family's influence.

"I saw the weight that my mom persevered. She worked super hard to put me in the Royal Oak school district, to put clothes on my back, to get me whatever I needed," Harrington said. "It motivated me to you know make the best of school and do great in school."

Dig deeper:

TeenHYPE emphasizes youth development beyond the classroom. The organization aims to help children feel safe through a tailored approach and has assisted more than 50,000 individuals, including Harrington, in preparing for college and adult life.

What's next:

Anyla Harrington is preparing for her next chapter at Alabama State University, where she will be pursuing her education with aspirations of becoming a certified public accountant (CPA) and a community advocate.