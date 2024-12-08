Cat, dog perish in Pontiac house fire

article

The Waterford Regional Fire Department was called to the 20 block of Lake Street in Pontiac on Sunday night for a fully engulfed house fire. While no humans were injured in the fire, a cat and a dog died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

Battalion Chief Jim Cooper confirmed the death of the pets and said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. The house has "extensive" damage according to Cooper.