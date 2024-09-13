Cat taken to humane society was shot with pellet gun dozens of times, 'used as target practice'

article

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is looking for information on those responsible for shooting a kitten dozens of times with a pellet gun.

The 7-month-old kitten who the humane society has named Sugar said the animal was recovering after veterinarians removed several BB pellets from her face and body. That includes one in her eyelid.

The CEO of shelter said it was likely the cat was a family pet "who was used as target practice."

"Animal cruelty is never acceptable, but this is a particularly sickening case," said Tanya Hilgendorf, CEO of HSHV. "Someone who would repeatedly shoot a sweet, innocent kitten—one likely trapped somewhere that did not allow for her escape — is clearly a disturbed individual who needs to be stopped.

Sugar was taken to the humane society by a good Samaritan, a news release on the shelter's website said. She was found near the intersection of Carpenter and Washtenaw Avenue, near the Red Lobster in Ypsilanti.

Sugar

HSHV is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. If you know anything about this kitten or saw suspicious activity possibly near the area of Carpenter Road and Washtenaw Avenue, please contact HSHV at (734) 661-3512 or submit a tip online at hshv.org/report.