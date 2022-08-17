CDC: Monkeypox cases increase to 104 in Michigan

Monkeypox (MPV) has currently grown to 104 reported cases in the state of Michigan according to the CDC.

The city of Detroit has 29 cases; the highest number across the state, followed by 18 in Oakland County, 13 in Macomb County and 13 in Wayne County. Click here for the CDC's full list of Monkeypox cases by area in Michigan.

MPV was declared a public health emergency by the Biden Administration on August 4. At that time, there were 71 reported cases of MPV in Michigan.

Symptoms typically show up one or two weeks after exposure and infection, said the CDC. Symptoms are fever, body and headaches, swollen glands, and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.

The rash associated with the virus usually lasts two to four weeks. MPV is contagious from the start of symptoms until the rash is completely healed with a newly formed layer of skin, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends anyone experiencing symptoms of MPV to contact their healthcare providers for evaluation.

Preventative measures can be taken to slow transmissions such as limiting close contact with those who have symptoms, not sharing drinks and utensils, and avoiding contact with contaminated clothing, towels, or bedding.

MPV vaccination has been available since May 17 and can also be used to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the CDC. Vaccines can be given even after being exposed to the virus.

Click here to visit the CDC website for more information on MPV.

READ MORE: WHO to rename monkeypox to avoid discrimination and stigmatization