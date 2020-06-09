Cedar Point kicks off reopening July 9 to season passholders

Amid the wave of reopenings flashing across your phone and computer comes another exciting update: count Cedar Point among them.

Beginning July 9-10, the park will begin its soft opening to season passholders to kick off the 2020 season. Nonmembers will get to enjoy all the excitement and amusement that comes with a trip to Sandusky, Ohio shortly after on July 11.

And yes, the reopening will feature a slew of new safety measures to prevent exposure to COVID-19.

The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”

Like all your favorite restaurants, department stores, and coffee shops, capacity limits will be in place, which means reservations for a visit must be made ahead of time - even if you're a season passholder. Those reservations can be made at cedarpoint.com.

Guests will be required to complete a health screening within the Cedar Point mobile app within 24 hours prior to entering the park. Park staff will administer touchless temperature screening checks to anyone before they enter the park.

Face masks will be required at all times and social distancing rules will be in effect throughout the park.

Cedar Point's hotel accommodations and lighthouse point sites will be open from June 12-27.