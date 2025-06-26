Cedar Point's new tilt coaster Siren's Curse opening June 28

article

The Brief Cedar Point's newest roller coaster is set to open to visitors for the first time on June 28. Siren's Curse is North America's "tallest, longest, fastest tilt coaster" according to the amusement park. The coaster is an homage to the sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their demise.



Cedar Point's new coaster, the Siren's Curse, will open this weekend.

The newest attraction to the beloved amusement park raises the bar for tilt coasters.

Big picture view:

Measuring 160 feet tall and reaching speeds of 58 mph, Siren's Curse will be the largest tilt coaster on the continent, according to the park.

The ride starts with a slow creep upwards before reaching a dead stop on a section of track that appears broken off. The platform will then rotate on a swivel, creaking downwards until riders are faced with a 90-degree drop.

Below is a series of corkscrews, twists, and barrel rolls lasting approximately two minutes.

Local perspective:

Riders are required to be at least 48 inches tall and be prepared for a shoulder harness that will secure between the rider's legs.

There is also a strobe lighting effect.

Siren's Curse also incorporates an audio element, "allowing the sound of the siren to envelop you as you escape her grasp," according to Cedar Point.

It officially opens on June 28.