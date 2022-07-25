Celebrate all things creepy at Motor City Nightmares horror convention

article

Get your horror fix this weekend at Motor City Nightmares.

The horror convention from Friday through Sunday in Novi features vendors selling memorabilia and art, a film festival, parties, and the chance to meet your favorite celebrities.

From Richard Masur in "It," to Nancy Loomis, who played in several "Halloween" films, to John A. Russo, who co-wrote "Night of the Living Dead," and more, there's a full slate of actresses and actors to meet and get photos with. See the full guest list here.

Locally made horror films will be playing all weekend – view the full schedule here.

Tickets start at $25. Get them here. There are separate tickets for celeb photo ops. Buy them here.

Motor City Nightmares is held at the Sheraton Detroit Hotel in Novi.