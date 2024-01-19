Center Line man sentenced to 40 years for sexually exploiting girls using music app

A Center Line man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for posing as a female talent scout and preying on at least eight victims as part of a sexual exploitation scheme.

Colin Clemente Martin, 34, was sentenced Wednesday on charges of coercion and enticement of a minor and the sexual exploitation of a minor. Martin pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2022.

In 2014 and 2016 to 2017, Martin posed as a female talent scout on the internet app Musical.ly. After gaining the trust of his young victims, he forced them to engage in sexual and other horrific acts to create videos and images for his own pleasure and gratification.

If the victims asked to stop doing what Martin demanded, he threatened to share the videos and images with the victims’ friends. Martin victimized at least eight identified minors.

Martin was stopped thanks to the bravery of his victims, several of whom reported what happened to authorities in Illinois, Ohio, and Toronto, Canada.

This led to the Michigan State Police’s involvement in 2019, and to Homeland Security Investigations’ execution of a search warrant at Martin’s home in July 2020. HSI Agents worked tirelessly to analyze Martin’s devices and identify victims.

"The lengths to which individuals like Martin will go to exploit and traumatize children is truly reprehensible," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "The conduct in this case is horrific. Hopefully, this sentence sends a clear message to like-minded individuals: we will not allow you to harm our children and will use the full arsenal of our federal laws to stop you."

"I commend the victims in this case for their courage in coming forward to report these crimes. Their efforts helped prevent the victimization of other children and put this predator away for a long time," said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. "We should all continue to be mindful of the dangers our children face online and have conversations early and often on how to report this crime to the authorities."

