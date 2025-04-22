Center Line teen arrested after allegedly bringing CO2 pistol to school

article

The Brief A teen was arrested at Center Line High School after allegedly bringing a CO2 pistol into the school. The 14-year-old was removed from class and taken to the school's athletic office where officers disarmed the teen. Police say the teen was arrested.



A 14-year-old is in custody after allegedly bringing a CO2 gun to their high school in Macomb County.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday at 11:20 a.m. police say they were called out to Center Line High School to meet with the principal about a student who had allegedly brought a gun to the school, after he received information from other students on the situation.

The 14-year-old was removed from class and taken to the school's athletic office where police disarmed the teen.

Officials say the weapon in question was a Glock 19 replica CO2-powered .177 caliber pistol.

Dig deeper:

CO2-powered guns are used for target practice and handgun training, as they shoot BBs with the help of CO2 cylinders. These guns do not always have a painted orange tip that symbolizes them as a toy, or a fake gun.

What's next:

Police say the teen was arrested and taken to the Public Safety building where the Juvenile Referee was called and authorized the custody of the teen at the Macomb County Juvenile Detention Facility on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon.