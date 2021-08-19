Central Michigan University pivots, will require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing

article

Central Michigan University (CMU) has updated its COVID-19 policy and will now require faculty and students to either be vaccinated with uploaded proof or take weekly testing provided by the university free of charge by Sept. 3rd.

Any student or staff that decided to test weekly, can get tested starting August 30th.

The University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University announced over the summer that students, faculty and staff are required to provide proof of vaccination for the fall. Other schools are requiring vaccines for those living on campus, including Oakland University.

Some are stopping at mask mandates to limit the spread, including Ferris State University and Northern Michigan University.

The new guidelines fall in tandem with a mask requirement that will be in effect in many parts of campus this fall semester, including classrooms, labs, communal areas, or any enclosed space with more than 25 people.

Earlier in August, CMU President Bob Davies said in a letter to the university community that though vaccines were not yet required, a temporary mask mandate would be in place. Thursday’s announcement changes the university’s plan days before classes start Aug. 30.

