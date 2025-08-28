Changing its tune: 89X goes back to alternative rock

The Brief Alternative rock station 89X is back on air after weeks of rumors. That legendary alternative rock station out of Windsor disappeared five years ago and went to a country format. For weeks, rumors had been swirling in the radio world that Bell Media was bringing CIMX-FM back to the alternative format.



After weeks of rumors, alternative rock station 89X is back on air and fans of the 90s scene are gleefully going back in time.

Big picture view:

So many have turned the radio dial to 88.7 and immediately took that drive down Memory Lane with 89X back on the air. That legendary alternative rock station out of Windsor disappeared five years ago and went to a country format. But this was the big change they heard in the 8 a.m. hour this morning.

For weeks, rumors had been swirling in the radio world that Bell Media was bringing CIMX-FM back to the alternative format before the station started teasing it on social media on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's launch.

Local perspective:

Before changing back to rock, four Johnny Cash songs played in a row with "The Man Comes Around" ending the Pure County 89 run on the station.

"Stop!" By Jane’s Addiction was the first song played in the new era, just like it was when 89X first went on air. Some Blur and Eminem also mixed in. The station went from a pop mix in 1990 to alternative as the grunge era took over.

Everything was automated as FOX 2 didn’t hear any human DJs on Thursday.