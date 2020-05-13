Charges dismissed against ex-Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon connected to Nassar sex assault scandal 

A judge has dismissed charges against ex-Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon arising from Larry Nassar sex assault scandal.

According to the Associated Press, charges were dismissed against Simon on Wednesday. Simon was facing two felonies and two misdemeanor charges on accusations that she lied to police regarding what she knew about the allegations filed against disgraced gymnast coach Larry Nassar.

According to the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office, Simon told police she was not aware of allegations against the disgraced gymnastics doctor. But police claim there is documented proof she knew about his behavior back in 2014.

Simon was in court for six days of preliminary hearings in June 2019. She maintained she didn't know anything about Nassar's allegations until 2016. Simon attended one of the six days of testimony, said she was lied to and misled like everyone else.

Simon resigned as president at MSU on Jan. 24, 2018 - the same day Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in Ingham County for sexual abuse.