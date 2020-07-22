Charities like SAY Detroit need a hand to help others during pandemic

Cooped up - because of COVID-19, some Detroit kids are finally getting the chance to break free and get a sense of normalcy.

"It means a lot to me because most people don't have stuff like this they can do," said Michael Willis, an eighth-grader.

From basketball to dance, to even recording their own music. The SAY Detroit Play Center on Detroit's east side is finally back open after shutting down in March.

"The kids have told us they're so relieved they have something to do," said Mitch Albom, Detroit Free Press columnist, author, and founder of SAY Detroit

Children who have committed to earning a 3.0 grade-point-average have access to enjoy the roughly 15 acres including a basketball court, a baseball diamond, and a football field.

"This is the only place the Pistons, Lions, and Tigers are all under one roof," said Albom.

Many adjustments have been made due to the pandemic. Kids and staff are required to wear facemasks and social distance.

"We were able to bring our mobile testing site out here," Albom said. "All of our kids and anyone in their family, who wanted to get tested, got tested before they came in."

While the center normally serves 85 to 100 kids from ages 8 to 18 free, the center is only allowing 40 to 50, for now, to get their class time in and rewarding them with fun activities like sports, dance, music, and robotics.

"I like that we can play basketball and we can learn," Michael said.

"There's education, inspiration, and outside as much as you would like," said Allison Woodard, a ninth-grader.

The staff even gave kids an hour to take a break from their masks while social distancing.

"It should be a place where they can feel safe, where they can feel that adults are looking out for their best interest, where they can learn and expand their minds," said Dana Davidson, co-executive director.

Despite growing each year since its 2015 opening, during this pandemic non-profits like SAY Detroit are struggling to stay afloat.

"I know money is tough and times are tough, but charities like Say Detroit are facing their biggest challenges," Albom said.

Any donations are appreciated, as these kids are excited to be around other kids.

"There are a lot of activities so you don't need to worry about being bored," Allison said. "And we know adults need their alone time."

If you want to help, go to saydetroit.org