Charity hockey game to help in the search for Brendan Santo

18-year-old Brendan Santo, a student from Grand Valley University, was last seen on Oct. 29th on Michigan State University's campus.

Rochester United, the team Brendan used to play hockey with, is hosting a charity hockey game to help in his search and to keep awareness going.

Where is Brendan Santo? Family begs people to keep looking for teen who disappeared from MSU campus in October

Rochester United will be playing against alumni players on Dec. 22 starting at 4:30pm at Suburban Ice Rochester.

There is a suggested donation of $5, but admission is free and all are invited to attend. Attendees are asked to wear blue.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and donations will be collected. All the money raised at the game will go towards the GoFundMe to help in the search of Brendan Santo.